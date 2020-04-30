This Day in History: May 3

On this day, May 3 …

1978: Spam email is born as Gary Thuerk, a marketing executive for the Digital Equipment Corp. of Maynard, Mass., transmits an unsolicited sales pitch for a new line of computers to 400 prospective customers on ARPANET, a precursor to the Internet; the stunt generates some business, as well as complaints.

Also on this day:

1469: Niccolo Machiavelli is born in Florence, Italy.

1802: Washington, D.C., is incorporated as a city.

1913: Clorox has its beginnings as five entrepreneurs agree to set up a liquid bleach factory in Oakland, Calif.

1916: Irish nationalists Padraic Pearse, Thomas Clarke and Thomas MacDonagh are executed by a British firing squad for their roles in the Easter Rising, an armed insurrection in Ireland during Easter Week.

1948: The Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, rules that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to African-Americans or members of other racial groups are legally unenforceable.

1952: The Kentucky Derby is televised nationally for the first time on CBS.

1960: The Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical "The Fantasticks" begins a nearly 42-year run at New York's Sullivan Street Playhouse.

1978: "Sun Day" takes place on a Wednesday as thousands of people extolling the virtues of solar energy hold events across the country.

1979: Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher is chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories oust the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.

1986: In NASA’s first post-Challenger launch, an unmanned Delta rocket loses power in its main engine shortly after liftoff, forcing safety officers to destroy it by remote control.