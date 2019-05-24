This Day in History: May 24

On this day, May 24 …



1994: Four Islamic fundamentalists convicted of bombing New York's World Trade Center in 1993 are each sentenced to 240 years in prison.



Also on this day:

1844: Samuel F.B. Morse transmits the message "What hath God wrought" from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opens America's first telegraph line.

1991: "Thelma & Louise," starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, is released by MGM.

1995: "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss is sentenced to three years in prison and fined $1,500 for running a call girl ring that catered to the rich and famous.

2018: After a Justice Department briefing, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says there is no evidence to support claims that there was a government spy in President Trump's campaign.