This Day in History: May 24
On this day, May 24 …
1994: Four Islamic fundamentalists convicted of bombing New York's World Trade Center in 1993 are each sentenced to 240 years in prison.
Also on this day:
- 1844: Samuel F.B. Morse transmits the message "What hath God wrought" from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opens America's first telegraph line.
- 1883: The Brooklyn Bridge opens in New York City in a ceremony attended by President Chester Arthur and Gov. Grover Cleveland.
- 1935: The first night game in Major League Baseball history is played after President Franklin Roosevelt activates a switch that turns the lights on at Crosley Field in Cincinnati.
- 1937: The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the constitutionality of the Social Security Act of 1935.
- 1968: The Rolling Stones single "Jumpin' Jack Flash" is released in Britain by Decca Records.
- 1991: "Thelma & Louise," starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, is released by MGM.
- 1995: "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss is sentenced to three years in prison and fined $1,500 for running a call girl ring that catered to the rich and famous.
- 2001: The state of Maryland dismisses its wiretapping case against Linda Tripp after a judge disallows most of Monica Lewinsky's testimony.
- 2014: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed in a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.
- 2018: After a Justice Department briefing, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says there is no evidence to support claims that there was a government spy in President Trump's campaign.
- 2018: Trump grants a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson, more than 100 years after what many see as a racially charged conviction for violating the Mann Act by traveling with his white girlfriend.