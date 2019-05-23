This Day in History: May 23

On this day, May 23 …



1934: Notorious bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde -- Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow -- are shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, La.



Also on this day:

1911: The New York Public Library constructed at Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street is dedicated by President William Taft.

The New York Public Library constructed at Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street is dedicated by President William Taft. 1915: Italy declares war on Austria-Hungary during World War I.

Italy declares war on Austria-Hungary during World War I. 1939: The Navy submarine USS Squalus sinks during a test dive off Portsmouth, N.H.

The Navy submarine USS Squalus sinks during a test dive off Portsmouth, N.H. 1940: Frank Sinatra, singing with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, records "I'll Never Smile Again," the first of several No. 1 hits while performing with Dorsey.

Frank Sinatra, singing with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, records "I'll Never Smile Again," the first of several No. 1 hits while performing with Dorsey. 1958: Wilt Chamberlain announces he's leaving the University of Kansas to turn pro. Since he is unable to sign with an NBA team for another year, he choose to play with the Harlem Globetrotters to prepare for his pro career.

Wilt Chamberlain announces he's leaving the University of Kansas to turn pro. Since he is unable to sign with an NBA team for another year, he choose to play with the Harlem Globetrotters to prepare for his pro career. 1984: Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issues a report saying there is "very solid" evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers.

2018: NFL owners approve a new policy allowing players to protest during the national anthem by staying in the locker room, but forbidding players from sitting or taking a knee if they're on the field.