This Day in History: May 21

On this day, May 21 …



1932: Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she lands in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.

Also on this day:

1863: The Seventh-day Adventist Church is officially organized.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is officially organized. 1881: The American Red Cross is founded by Clara Barton.

The American Red Cross is founded by Clara Barton. 1924: Bobby Franks, 14, is murdered in a "thrill killing" carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby's cousin).

Bobby Franks, 14, is murdered in a "thrill killing" carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby's cousin). 1927: Charles A. Lindbergh lands his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.

Charles A. Lindbergh lands his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours. 2001: Bridgestone/Firestone Inc., the U.S. unit of Japan's Bridgestone Corp., announced that it would sever its business relationship with automobile giant Ford Motor Co., ending a 95-year relationship.

Bridgestone/Firestone Inc., the U.S. unit of Japan's Bridgestone Corp., announced that it would sever its business relationship with automobile giant Ford Motor Co., ending a 95-year relationship. 2004: The Washington Post publishes additional photographs and still video images documenting torture and sexual humiliation of detainees by U.S. troops at Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, in the fall of 2003.