This Day in History: May 16

On this day, May 16 ...

1966: China launched the Cultural Revolution, a radical as well as deadly reform movement aimed at purging the country of "counter-revolutionaries."

Also on this day:

1770: Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.

1868: At the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson, 35 out of 54 senators voted to find Johnson guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" over his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict.

1939: The federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, N.Y.

1943: The nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.

1991: Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to address the United States Congress as she lauded U.S.-British cooperation in the Persian Gulf War.

2007: Anti-war Democrats in the Senate failed in an attempt to cut off funds for the Iraq war.