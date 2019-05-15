This Day in History: May 15

On this day, May 15 …



2014: President Barack Obama dedicates the National September 11 Memorial & Museum deep beneath Ground Zero, calling it a symbol that says of America: "Nothing can ever break us."



Also on this day:

1862: President Abraham Lincoln signs an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.

President Abraham Lincoln signs an act establishing the Department of Agriculture. 1930: Registered nurse Ellen Church, the first airline stewardess, goes on duty aboard an Oakland-to-Chicago flight operated by Boeing Air Transport, a forerunner of United Airlines.

Registered nurse Ellen Church, the first airline stewardess, goes on duty aboard an Oakland-to-Chicago flight operated by Boeing Air Transport, a forerunner of United Airlines. 1972: Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace is shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Md.

Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace is shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Md. 1988: The Soviet Union begins withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, more than eight years after Soviet forces entered the country.