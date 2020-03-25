This Day in History: March 28

On this day, March 28 …

1979: America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurs with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pa.

Also on this day:

1797: Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire receives a patent for a washing machine.

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan becomes the first man in 12 years to win the Olympic and world figure skating titles in the same year. 2017: Wells Fargo says it will pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over as many as two million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission.