This Day in History: March 26
On this day, March 26 …
2019: New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal, a sweeping Democratic proposal for dealing with climate change, fails to pass a procedural vote as the Senate does not reach the 60 votes necessary to begin debate on the non-binding resolution. (Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., along with 42 Democrats, voted "present.")
Also on this day:
- 1812: An earthquake devastates Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
- 1827: Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.
- 1945: During World War II, Iwo Jima is fully secured by U.S. forces following a final attack by Japanese soldiers.
- 1962: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gives federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states’ legislative districts.
- 1967: Pope Paul VI issues an encyclical, “Populorum Progressio,” on “the progressive development of peoples,” in which he expresses concern for those trying to escape hunger, poverty, endemic disease and ignorance.
- 1979: A peace treaty is signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and witnessed by President Jimmy Carter at the White House.
- 1988: Jesse Jackson stuns fellow Democrats by soundly defeating Michael S. Dukakis in Michigan’s Democratic presidential caucuses.
- 1989: The science-fiction TV series “Quantum Leap,” starring Scott Bakula as an errant time-traveler, premieres on NBC.
- 1992: A judge in Indianapolis sentences former heavyweight boxing champion MikeTyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson would end up serving three years.)
- 1997: The bodies of 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide are found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.
- 2009: President Barack Obama holds an Internet town hall from the White House as he makes a direct sales pitch for his $3.6 trillion budget.
- 2009: A Soyuz capsule carrying a Russian-American crew and U.S billionaire space tourist Charles Simonyi blasts off for the International Space Station.
- 2009: All-Star Major League Baseball shortstop Miguel Tejada receives a sentence of a year’s probation for misleading Congress about an ex-teammate’s use of performance-enhancing drugs.
- 2013: Italy’s top criminal court overturns the acquittal of American Amanda Knox in the murder of British roommate Meredith Kercher and orders Knox to stand trial again.
- 2018: The Commerce Department says the 2020 U.S. Census would include a question about citizenship status; opponents say the question would discourage immigrants from responding to the census.
- 2018: A toxicology report obtained by The Associated Press reveals that the late pop music superstar Prince had levels of fentanyl in his body that multiple experts described as "exceedingly high."
- 2019: Rockland County in New York declares a state of emergency after more than 100 people are diagnosed with measles.