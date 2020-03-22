This Day in History: March 25

On this day, March 25 …

1965: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. leads 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to blacks.

Also on this day:

1634: English colonists sent by Lord Baltimore arrive in present-day Maryland.

1865: During the Civil War, Confederate forces attack Fort Stedman in Virginia but are forced to withdraw because of counterattacking Union troops.

1894: Jacob S. Coxey begins leading an "army" of unemployed from Massillon, Ohio, to Washington D.C., to demand help from the federal government.

1915: The U.S. Navy loses its first commissioned submarine as the USS F-4 sinks off Hawaii, claiming the lives of all 21 crew members.

1931: In the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young black men are taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women (After years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine eventually would be vindicated.)

1947: A coal-dust explosion inside the Centralia Coal Co. Mine No. 5 in Washington County, Ill., claims 111 lives; 31 men survive.