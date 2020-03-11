This Day in History: March 12

On this day, March 12 …

2019: Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among 50 wealthy people charged in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Also on this day:

1864: Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant assumes command as General-in-Chief of the Union armies in the Civil War.

Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant assumes command as General-in-Chief of the Union armies in the Civil War. 1912: The Girl Scouts of the USA has its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Ga., establishes the first American troop of the Girl Guides.

The Girl Scouts of the USA has its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Ga., establishes the first American troop of the Girl Guides. 1914: American inventor George Westinghouse dies in New York at age 67.

American inventor George Westinghouse dies in New York at age 67. 1923: Inventor Lee De Forest publicly demonstrates his sound-on-movie-film system, called “Phonofilm,” in New York City.

Inventor Lee De Forest publicly demonstrates his sound-on-movie-film system, called “Phonofilm,” in New York City. 1933: President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as “fireside chats,” telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation’s economic crisis.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as “fireside chats,” telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation’s economic crisis. 1947: President Harry S. Truman announces what would become known as the “Truman Doctrine” to help Greece and Turkey resist Communism.

President Harry S. Truman announces what would become known as the “Truman Doctrine” to help Greece and Turkey resist Communism. 1955: Legendary jazz musician Charlie “Bird” Parker dies in New York City at age 34.

Legendary jazz musician Charlie “Bird” Parker dies in New York City at age 34. 1971: Hafez Assad is confirmed as president of Syria in a referendum.

Hafez Assad is confirmed as president of Syria in a referendum. 1980: A Chicago jury finds John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty of the murders of 33 men and boys. (Gacy would be sentenced to death the next day and executed in May 1994.)

A Chicago jury finds John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty of the murders of 33 men and boys. (Gacy would be sentenced to death the next day and executed in May 1994.) 1993: Janet Reno is sworn in as the first female U.S. attorney general.

Janet Reno is sworn in as the first female U.S. attorney general. 1993: A three-day blizzard that would become known as “The Storm of the Century” begins inundating the eastern third of the United States.

A three-day blizzard that would become known as “The Storm of the Century” begins inundating the eastern third of the United States. 1993: A series of bombings in Mumbai, India, kills 257 people. (Authorities believe India’s most wanted man, Mumbai mobster Dawood Ibrahim, was the mastermind behind the attacks. He continues to elude authorities today.)

A series of bombings in Mumbai, India, kills 257 people. (Authorities believe India’s most wanted man, Mumbai mobster Dawood Ibrahim, was the mastermind behind the attacks. He continues to elude authorities today.) 2003: Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who vanished from her bedroom in 2002, is found alive in a Salt Lake City suburb with two drifters, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee.