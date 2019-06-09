This Day in History: June 9

On this day, June 9 …



2014: In a wide-ranging review, the Veterans Affairs Department says more than 57,000 U.S. military veterans have been waiting 90 days or more for their first VA medical appointments, and an additional 64,000 appear to have fallen through the cracks, never getting appointments after enrolling and requesting them.

Also on this day:

1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943, which reintroduces federal income tax withholding from paychecks.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943, which reintroduces federal income tax withholding from paychecks. 1954: During the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army Special Counsel Joseph N. Welch berates Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: "Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

During the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army Special Counsel Joseph N. Welch berates Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: "Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?" 1959: The USS George Washington III, the first ballistic missile submarine, is launched.

1969: The Senate confirms Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.

1986: The Rogers Commission releases its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

The Rogers Commission releases its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts. 1972: Heavy rains trigger record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.

Heavy rains trigger record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage. 1973: Secretariat becomes the first horse since 1948 to win the Triple Crown.

2009: A bankruptcy judge approves Chrysler's plan to terminate 789 of its dealer franchises, the same day the Supreme Court clears the way for Chrysler LLC's sale to Fiat.

2013: Edward Snowden is identified as the source for the NSA leaks.