This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: June 8

Fox News
Anthony Bourdain, CNN host and celebrity chef, was remembered by his friends and colleagues as a 'friend to us all' following his reported suicide.

On this day, June 8 …

2018: Celebrity chef, author and CNN host Anthony Bourdain is found dead in his hotel room in eastern France in what authorities determined was a suicide.

Also on this day:

  • 1948: The "Texaco Star Theater" makes its debut on NBC-TV with Milton Berle guest-hosting the first program. (Berle would later named the show's permanent host.)
  • 1966: A merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.
  • 1967: During the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen are killed when Israel attacks the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel would later say the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)
  • 1968: Authorities announce the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
  • 1969: The New York Yankees retire Mickey Mantle’s No. 7 in front of 61,000 fans.
  • 1978: A jury in Clark County, Nev., rules the so-called "Mormon will," purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, is a forgery.
  • 1998: The National Rifle Association elects actor Charlton Heston to be its president.
  • 2017: Former FBI Director James Comey, testifying before Congress, asserts that President Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign.
