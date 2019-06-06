This Day in History: June 6

On this day, June 6 …



1944: During World War II, Allied forces storm the beaches of Normandy, France, on "D-Day" as they begin the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.

Also on this day:

1925: The Chrysler Corp. is founded by Walter Percy Chrysler.

1939: The first Little League game is played as Lundy Lumber defeats Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pa.

1966: Black activist James Meredith is shot and wounded while walking along a Mississippi highway to encourage black voter registration.

1982: Israeli forces invade Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country.

2002: President George W. Bush announces the creation of a new Cabinet department, the Department of Homeland Security.

2015: American Pharaoh becomes the first horse in 37 years to win the Triple Crown.

2018: Breaking with President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan says there is no evidence that the FBI planted a "spy" in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.