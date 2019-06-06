This Day in History: June 6
On this day, June 6 …
1944: During World War II, Allied forces storm the beaches of Normandy, France, on "D-Day" as they begin the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
Also on this day:
- 1925: The Chrysler Corp. is founded by Walter Percy Chrysler.
- 1939: The first Little League game is played as Lundy Lumber defeats Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pa.
- 1966: Black activist James Meredith is shot and wounded while walking along a Mississippi highway to encourage black voter registration.
- 1982: Israeli forces invade Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country.
- 2002: President George W. Bush announces the creation of a new Cabinet department, the Department of Homeland Security.
- 2015: American Pharaoh becomes the first horse in 37 years to win the Triple Crown.
- 2018: Breaking with President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan says there is no evidence that the FBI planted a "spy" in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
- 2018: President Trump commutes the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades behind bars for drug offenses; her cause had been championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.