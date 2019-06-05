This Day in History: June 5

On this day, June 4 …



2004: Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, dies in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Also on this day:

1794: Congress passes the Neutrality Act, which prohibits Americans from taking part in any military action against a country that is at peace with the United States.

1917: About 10 million American men between the ages of 21 and 31 begin registering for the draft in World War I.

1933: The United States goes off the gold standard.

1967: The "Six-Day War" erupts in the Middle East as Israel, anticipating a possible attack by its Arab neighbors, launches a series of pre-emptive airfield strikes that destroyed nearly the entire Egyptian air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered the conflict.

1968: Sen. Robert F. Kennedy is shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California's Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan is arrested at the scene.

1981: The Centers for Disease Control reports that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they are the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.

2013: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, accused of killing 16 Afghan civilians, many of them sleeping women and children, pleads guilty to murder at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to avoid the death penalty; he is sentenced to life in prison.