This Day in History: June 28

On this day, June 28 …

1997: In a wild rematch, Evander Holyfield retains the WBA heavyweight boxing championship after his opponent, Mike Tyson, is disqualified for biting Holyfield's ear during the third round of their fight in Las Vegas.

Also on this day:

1914: Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife, Sophie, are shot to death in Sarajevo by Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip, an act that sparks World War I.

1919: The Treaty of Versailles is signed in France, ending World War I.

1940: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which requires adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.

1978: The Supreme Court orders the University of California-Davis Medical School to admit Allan Bakke, a white man who had argued he'd been a victim of reverse racial discrimination.

1994: President Bill Clinton becomes the first chief executive in U.S. history to set up a personal legal defense fund and ask Americans to contribute to it.

2013: Tens of thousands of supporters and opponents of President Mohammed Morsi rally in Cairo, and both sides fight each other in Egypt's second-largest city of Alexandria, where two people — including an American — are killed and scores injured.