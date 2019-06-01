This Day in History: June 1

On this day, June 1 …

2017: President Trump announces that the U.S. will leave the Paris climate agreement. (The U.S. remains a part of the agreement until at least 2020.)

Also on this day:

1813: The mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gives the order, "Don't give up the ship" during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.

1939: Lou Nova defeats Max Baer at Yankee Stadium in the first U.S. televised heavyweight prizefight.

1967: The Beatles’ album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” is released, as is David Bowie's debut album, titled "David Bowie."