Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: June 11

Fox News

On this day, June 11 …
 
2001: Timothy McVeigh is executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

Also on this day:

  • 1776: The Continental Congress forms a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for freedom from Britain.
  • 1922: A photograph of Pope Pius XI iss faxed by Dr. Arthur Korn, a German physicist and received in Bar Harbor, Maine. The transmission takes 40 minutes to complete.
  • 1962: Three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay stage an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they would never be found or heard from again.
  • 1982: "ET the Extra-Terrestrial" is released. It would become one of the most beloved films of all time.
  • 1985: Karen Ann Quinlan, the comatose patient whose case prompted a historic right-to-die court decision, dies in Morris Plains, N.J., at age 31.
  • 1986: The John Hughes comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," starring Matthew Broderick, was released by Paramount Pictures.
  • 2009: With swine flu reported in more than 70 nations, the World Health Organization declares the first global flu pandemic in 41 years. 