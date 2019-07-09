Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: July 9

Fox News
close
Kavanaugh: I am deeply honored to fill Kennedy's seatVideo

Kavanaugh: I am deeply honored to fill Kennedy's seat

President Trump nominates Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

On this day, July 9 …

2018: President Trump nominates federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.


Also on this day:

  • 1776: The Declaration of Independence is read aloud to Gen. George Washington's troops in New York.
  • 1850: Zachary Taylor, the 12th president of the United States, dies after serving only 16 months of his term.
  • 1893: The first successful open heart surgery is completed.
  • 1937: A fire at 20th Century Fox's film storage facility in Little Ferry, N.J., destroys most of the studio's silent films.
  • 1962: Andy Warhol's exhibit of 32 paintings of Campbell's soup cans opens at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles.
  • 1992: Bill Clinton taps Tennessee Sen. Al Gore to be his running mate.
Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead in Oakland, CA on 2/26/95 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead in Oakland, CA on 2/26/95 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

  • 1995: Jerry Garcia performs for the final time as frontman of the Grateful Dead during a concert at Chicago's Soldier Field (Garcia would die a month later).
  • 2001: A divided court in Chile rules that Gen. Augusto Pinochet could not be tried on human rights charges because of his deteriorating health and mental condition, a ruling that effectively ends the 85-year-old former dictator's legal troubles.
  • 2014: President Barack Obama begins a two-day visit to Texas, where he meets with state officials, including Gov. Rick Perry, to discuss the influx of unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border. 
Starbucks is the latest company to go strawlessVideo

2018: Starbucks announces that it would eliminate plastic straws from all of its locations within two years, citing the environmental threat to oceans. 