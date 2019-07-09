This Day in History: July 9

On this day, July 9 …

2018: President Trump nominates federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.



Also on this day:

1776: The Declaration of Independence is read aloud to Gen. George Washington's troops in New York.

1850: Zachary Taylor, the 12th president of the United States, dies after serving only 16 months of his term.

1893: The first successful open heart surgery is completed.

1937: A fire at 20th Century Fox's film storage facility in Little Ferry, N.J., destroys most of the studio's silent films.

1962: Andy Warhol's exhibit of 32 paintings of Campbell's soup cans opens at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles.

1992: Bill Clinton taps Tennessee Sen. Al Gore to be his running mate.

1995: Jerry Garcia performs for the final time as frontman of the Grateful Dead during a concert at Chicago's Soldier Field (Garcia would die a month later).

2001: A divided court in Chile rules that Gen. Augusto Pinochet could not be tried on human rights charges because of his deteriorating health and mental condition, a ruling that effectively ends the 85-year-old former dictator's legal troubles.

2014: President Barack Obama begins a two-day visit to Texas, where he meets with state officials, including Gov. Rick Perry, to discuss the influx of unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

2018: Starbucks announces that it would eliminate plastic straws from all of its locations within two years, citing the environmental threat to oceans.