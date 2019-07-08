Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: July 8

Fox News

On this day, July 8 …

1947: A New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quotes officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a "flying saucer" that crashed onto a ranch; officials then say it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.)

Also on this day:

  • 1796: The first American passport is issued.
  • 1889: The first issue of the Wall Street Journal is published.
  • 1947: Demolition work begins in New York City to make way for the new permanent headquarters of the United Nations.
The Tokyo Trials were ordered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, (l.), and President Truman, (r.).

The Tokyo Trials were ordered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, (l.), and President Truman, (r.). (Associated Press)

  • 1950: President Harry S. Truman names Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman would fire MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
  • 1994: Kim Il Sung, North Korea's communist leader since 1948, dies at age 82.
  • 2011: Atlantis thunders into orbit on a cargo run that would close out the three-decade U.S. space shuttle program.
  • 2014: President Barack Obama appeals to Congress for $3.7 billion in emergency spending to deal with the immigration crisis on the nation's southern border, where unaccompanied children are showing up by the thousands (Republican lawmakers reject the request).
  • 2015: A technical glitch causes the New York Stock Exchange to stop trading for nearly four hours.
Trump, Putin shake hands ahead of highly anticipated meetingVideo
  • 2017: After their first face-to-face meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thought Trump believed his denials of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential vote.