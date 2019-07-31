Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History: July 31

On this day, July 31 …

1964: The unmanned American space probe Ranger 7 reaches the moon, transmitting photos back to Earth before impacting the lunar surface.

Also on this day:

  • 1790: President Washington signs the first U.S. patent, issued to Samuel Hopkins for a process of making potash, an ingredient used in fertilizer.
  • 1961: IBM introduces its first Selectric typewriter with its distinctive "typeball."
  • 1970: "The Huntley-Brinkley Report" comes to an end after nearly 14 years as co-anchor Chet Huntley signs off for the last time; the broadcast is renamed "NBC Nightly News."
  • 1971: Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin become the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.
  • 1972: Democratic vice presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton withdraws from the ticket with George McGovern following disclosures that Eagleton had once undergone psychiatric treatment.
  • 1991: President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev sign the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.  