This Day in History: July 2
On this day, July 2 ...
1937: Aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappear over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
Also on this day:
- 1881: President James A. Garfield is shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield would the following September. (Guiteau would be hanged in June 1882.)
- 1890: Congress passes the Sherman Antitrust Act.
- 1892: The Populist Party (also known as the People's Party) opens its first national convention in Omaha, Neb.
- 1961: Ernest Hemingway shoots himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
- 1962: The first Walmart store opens in Rogers, Ark.
- 1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
- 1979: The Susan B. Anthony dollar coin is issued, the first circulating coin to feature a woman.
- 1996: Seven years after they shot-gunned their parents to death in the family's Beverly Hills mansion, Lyle and Erik Menendez are sentenced to life in prison without parole.
- 2002: Steve Fossett becomes the first man to fly nonstop solo around the world in a balloon.
- 2018: Rescue divers in Thailand find 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by flooding as they explored a cave more than a week earlier.