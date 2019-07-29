This Day in History: July 29

On this day, July 29 ...

1981: Britain's Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer in a ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. (The couple would divorce in 1996.)

Also on this day:

1914: Transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. becomes operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco.

1921: Adolf Hitler becomes the leader ("fuehrer") of the National Socialist German Workers Party.