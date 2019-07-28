This Day in History: July 27

On this day, July 27 ...

1996: Terror strikes the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb explodes at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph would later plead guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)

Also on this day:

1866: Cyrus W. Field finishes laying out the first successful underwater telegraph cable between North America and Europe (a previous cable in 1858 burned out after only a few weeks' use).

1909: During the first official test of the U.S. Army's first airplane, Orville Wright flies himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Va., for one hour and 12 minutes.

1960: Vice President Richard M. Nixon is nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.

1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson appoints the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day black militant H. Rap Brown tells a press conference in Washington that violence was "as American as cherry pie."