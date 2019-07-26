Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History
This Day in History: July 26

Fox News
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarter building in Washington. The FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terror-related tips and leads received over the last three years to make sure they were properly investigated and that no obvious red flags were missed, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

On this day, July 26…

1908: U.S. Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte orders the creation of a force of special agents that was a forerunner of the FBI.

Also on this day:

  • 1775:  The Continental Congress establishes a Post Office and appoints Benjamin Franklin its postmaster-general.
  • 1953: Fidel Castro begins his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro would oust Batista in 1959.)
  • 1990: President George H.W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act.
  • 2002: The Republican-led House votes, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.
  • 2006: In a dramatic turnaround from her first murder trial, Andrea Yates is found not guilty by reason of insanity by a Houston jury in the bathtub drownings of her five children; she is committed to a state mental hospital. 
  • 2013:  Ariel Castro, the man who'd imprisoned three women in his Cleveland home, subjecting them to a decade of rapes and beatings, pleads guilty to 937 counts in a deal to avoid the death penalty.
  • 2016: Hillary Clinton becomes the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.