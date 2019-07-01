This Day in History: July 1

On this day, July 1 …

1991: President George H.W. Bush nominates federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

Also on this day:

1863: The pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg begins in Pennsylvania.

1963: Five-digit zip codes are launched by the U.S. Postal Service.

1973: The Drug Enforcement Administration is established.

1979: Sony introduces the Walkman, the first personal stereo tape player.

2002: The world's first permanent war crimes tribunal, the International Criminal Court is established.

2013: Croatia becomes the 28th member state of the European Union.

2018: Andrés Manuel López Obrador wins the Mexican presidential election.

2018: Canada begins imposing tariffs on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump administration's new taxes on steel and aluminum imported to the United States.