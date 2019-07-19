This Day in History: July 19

On this day, July 19...

1969: Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, go into orbit around the moon.

Also on this day:

1848: The first women's rights convention convenes in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

1961: TWA becomes the first airline to begin showing regularly scheduled in-flight movies, as it presents "By Love Possessed" to first-class passengers on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

1980: The Moscow Summer Olympics begin, minus dozens of nations – including the U.S. – boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.