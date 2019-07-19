Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: July 19

Fox News
This March 30, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)

This March 30, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)

On this day, July 19...

1969: Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, go into orbit around the moon.

Also on this day:

  • 1848: The first women's rights convention convenes in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
  • 1961: TWA becomes the first airline to begin showing regularly scheduled in-flight movies, as it presents "By Love Possessed" to first-class passengers on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.
  • 1980: The Moscow Summer Olympics begin, minus dozens of nations – including the U.S. – boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.
Christa McAuliffe, seen in 1985 taking a sip from a space-packaged drink prior to her ill-fated flight on space shuttle Challenger, was to teach from orbit. Some of her lessons, including working with liquids in zero-G, will now be completed on the International Space Station.

Christa McAuliffe, seen in 1985 taking a sip from a space-packaged drink prior to her ill-fated flight on space shuttle Challenger, was to teach from orbit. Some of her lessons, including working with liquids in zero-G, will now be completed on the International Space Station. (NASA)

  • 1985: Christa McAuliffe of New Hampshire is chosen to be the first schoolteacher to ride aboard the space shuttle. (McAuliffe and six other crew members would die when the Challenger exploded shortly after liftoff in January 1986.)
  • 1990: President George H.W. Bush joins former presidents Ronald Reagan, Gerald R. Ford and Richard M. Nixon at ceremonies dedicating the Nixon Library and Birthplace (since redesignated the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum) in Yorba Linda, Calif.
  • 1993: President Bill Clinton announces a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed "don't ask, don't tell, don't pursue."
  • 2005: President George W. Bush nominates John Roberts to the U.S. Supreme Court. 
  • 2016: Republicans convening in Cleveland nominate Donald Trump as their presidential standard-bearer; in brief videotaped remarks, Trump thanks the delegates, saying: "This is a movement, but we have to go all the way."