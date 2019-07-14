Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History
This Day in History: July 14

On this day, July 14 ...

1980: The Republican National Convention opens in Detroit, where nominee-apparent Ronald Reagan told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to "make America great again."

Also on this day:

  • 1789: In an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris storm the Bastille prison and release the seven prisoners inside.
  • 1798: Congress passes the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government.
  • 1912: American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie ("This Land Is Your Land") is born in Okemah, Okla.
  • 1921: Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are convicted in Dedham, Mass., of murdering a shoe company paymaster and his guard. (Sacco and Vanzetti would be executed six years later.)
  • 1976: Jimmy Carter wins the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention in New York.
  • 2003: Newspaper columnist Robert Novak publicly reveals the CIA employment of Valerie Plame, wife of Joseph Wilson, a former U.S. ambassador in Africa who said the administration had twisted prewar intelligence on Iraq.