This Day in History: July 13

On this day, July 13 …

2018: A grand jury indictment, as announced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and sought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, alleges that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The grand jury indicts 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic Party, releasing tens of thousands of stolen and politically damaging communications.

Also on this day:

1973: Former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield reveals to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon's secret White House taping system.

1977: A blackout hits New York City in the mid-evening as lightning strikes on electrical equipment causes power to fail; widespread looting breaks out. (The electricity would be restored about 25 hours later.)

1978: Lee Iacocca is fired as president of Ford Motor Co. by chairman Henry Ford II.

1985: "Live Aid," an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, takes place to raise money for Africa's starving people.

1990: "Ghost," starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, is released by Paramount Pictures.

1999: Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the "Railroad Killer," surrenders in El Paso, Texas.