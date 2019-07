This Day in History: July 10

On this day, July 10 …

1999: The U.S. women's soccer team wins the World Cup, beating China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Also on this day:

1509: Theologian John Calvin, a key figure of the Protestant Reformation, is born in Noyon, Picardy, France.

President Woodrow Wilson personally delivers the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urges its ratification. (However, the Senate rejects it.) 1925: Jury selection takes place in Dayton, Tenn., in the trial of John T. Scopes, who is charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin's Theory of Evolution. (Scopes would be convicted and fined, but the verdict is overturned on a technicality.)

Jury selection takes place in Dayton, Tenn., in the trial of John T. Scopes, who is charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin's Theory of Evolution. (Scopes would be convicted and fined, but the verdict is overturned on a technicality.) 1973: The Bahamas becomes fully independent after three centuries of British colonial rule.

The Bahamas becomes fully independent after three centuries of British colonial rule. 1973: John Paul Getty III, the teenage grandson of the oil tycoon, is abducted in Rome by kidnappers who cut off his ear when his family is slow to meet their ransom demand. (Getty would released in December 1973 for nearly $3 million.)

1985: Bowing to pressure from irate customers, the Coca-Cola Co. says it will resume selling old-formula Coke, while continuing to sell New Coke.

President George W. Bush says in his weekly radio address that legalizing gay marriage would redefine the most fundamental institution of civilization, and that a constitutional amendment is needed to protect traditional marriage.

President George W. Bush says in his weekly radio address that legalizing gay marriage would redefine the most fundamental institution of civilization, and that a constitutional amendment is needed to protect traditional marriage. 2009: General Motors completes an unusually quick exit from bankruptcy protection with promises of making money and building cars people would be eager to buy.