This Day in History: Jan. 5
On this day, Jan. 5 ...
1983: President Ronald Reagan announces he is nominating Elizabeth Dole to succeed Drew Lewis as secretary of transportation; Dole would become the first woman to head a Cabinet department in Reagan’s administration and the first to head the Department of Transportation.
Also on this day:
- 1066: Edward the Confessor, King of England, dies after a reign of nearly 24 years.
- 1589: Catherine de Medici of France dies at age 69.
- 1781: A British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold burns Richmond, Va.
- 1895: French Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, convicted of treason, is publicly stripped of his rank.
- 1925: Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming takes office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
- 1933: Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the United States, dies in Northampton, Mass., at age 60.
- 1933: Construction begins on the Golden Gate Bridge.
- 1943: Educator and scientist George Washington Carver dies in Tuskegee, Ala., at about age 80.
- 1953: Samuel Beckett’s two-act tragicomedy "Waiting for Godot" premieres in Paris.
- 1957: President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposes assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what becomes known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.
- 1993: The state of Washington executes Westley Allan Dodd, an admitted child sex killer, in America’s first legal hanging since 1965.
- 1994: Thomas P. "Tip" O’Neill, former speaker of the House, dies in Boston at age 81.
- 1998: Sonny Bono, former one-half of the pop duo Sonny & Cher, later becoming a California congressman, is killed when he strikes a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line.
- 2009: Retired Lt. Gen. Harry W.O. Kinnard, a paratroop officer who’d suggested the famously defiant answer "Nuts!" to a German demand for surrender during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, dies in Arlington, Va., at age 93.
- 2017: Actor Jerry Van Dyke dies in Arkansas at the age of 86.
- 2017: Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, dies at his Houston home; he was 87.