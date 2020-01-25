This Day in History: Jan. 25
On this day, Jan. 25 …
1971: Charles Manson and three women followers are convicted in Los Angeles of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 slayings of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate.
Also on this day:
- 1533: England’s King Henry VIII secretly marries his second wife, Anne Boleyn, who would later give birth to Elizabeth I.
- 1863: During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln accepts Maj. Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside’s resignation as commander of the Army of the Potomac, and replaces him with Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker.
- 1890: Reporter Nellie Bly (Elizabeth Cochrane) of the New York World completes a round-the-world journey in 72 days, 6 hours and 11 minutes.
- 1890: The United Mine Workers of America is founded in Columbus, Ohio.
- 1915: America’s first official transcontinental telephone call takes place as Alexander Graham Bell, who is in New York, speaks to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who is in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.
- 1924: The first Winter Olympic Games opens in Chamonix, France.
- 1936: Former Gov. Al Smith, D-N.Y., delivers a radio address in Washington, titled “Betrayal of the Democratic Party,” in which he fiercely criticizes the New Deal policies of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
- 1945: “The Battle of the Bulge” in World War II ends as German forces are pushed back to their original positions.
- 1945: Grand Rapids, Mich., becomes the first community to add fluoride to its public water supply.
- 1961: President John F. Kennedy holds the first presidential news conference to be carried live on radio and television.
- 1981: The Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl XV, after entering the playoffs as a wildcard team.
- 1987: The New York Giants defeat the Denver Broncos, 39-20, in Super Bowl XXI for their first Super Bowl and first NFL title since 1956.
- 1990: An Avianca Boeing 707 runs out of fuel and crashes in Cove Neck, Long Island, N.Y.; 73 of the 158 people aboard are killed.
- 1990: Actress Ava Gardner dies in London at age 67.
- 1993: Sears announces it will no longer publish its famous century-old catalog.
- 1998: Pope John Paul II ends his historic journey to Cuba.
- 1998: The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXXII. (The Broncos had lost three previous Super Bowl appearances with quarterback John Elway. The win also breaks the 13 game winning streak of the NFC.)
- 2014: The Anaheim Ducks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 at Dodger Stadium in the NHL’s first warm-weather outdoor game.
- 2014: Morris “Morrie” Turner, creator of the “Wee Pals” comic strip and the first African-American cartoonist to be syndicated nationally, dies in Sacramento, Calif., at age 90.
- 2018: The White House unveils an immigration proposal that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants living in the country illegally in exchange for new restrictions on legal immigration and $25 billion in border security; House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., charges that it is part of an administration effort to “make America white again.”