This Day in History: Jan. 23

On this day, Jan. 23 …

1962: Jackie Robinson is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Also on this day:

1368: China’s Ming dynasty, which would last nearly three centuries, begins as Zhu Yuanzhang is formally proclaimed emperor following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty.

1789: Georgetown University is established in present-day Washington, D.C.

1845: Congress decides all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

1932: New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt announces his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

1933: The 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called "Lame Duck Amendment," is ratified as Missouri approves it.

1950: The Israeli Knesset approves a resolution affirming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

1962: Tony Bennett records "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" in New York for Columbia Records.

1964: The 24th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, is ratified as South Dakota becomes the 38th state to endorse it.

1968: North Korea seizes the U.S. Navy intelligence ship USS Pueblo, commanded by Lloyd "Pete" Bucher, charging its crew with being on a spying mission; one sailor is killed and 82 are taken prisoner. (Cmdr. Bucher and his crew would be released the following December after 11 months of captivity.)

1978: Rock musician Terry Kath, a key member of the group Chicago, accidentally shoots himself to death following a party in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Rock musician Terry Kath, a key member of the group Chicago, accidentally shoots himself to death following a party in Woodland Hills, Calif. 1989: Surrealist artist Salvador Dali dies in his native Figueres, Spain, at age 84.