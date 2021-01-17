This Day in History: Jan. 18

On this day, Jan. 18 ...

1993: A holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. is observed in all 50 states for the first time.

Also on this day:

1778: English navigator Captain James Cook reaches the present-day Hawaiian Islands, which he names the "Sandwich Islands."

1904: Actor Cary Grant is born Archibald Leach in Bristol, England.

1911: The first landing of an aircraft on a ship takes place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brings his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.

1919: The Paris Peace Conference, held to negotiate peace treaties ending the First World War, opens in Versailles, France.

1936: Nobel Prize-winning author Rudyard Kipling dies in London.

1943: A U.S. ban on the sale of pre-sliced bread -- aimed at reducing bakeries' demand for metal replacement parts -- goes into effect.

1957: A trio of B-52's complete the first non-stop, round-the-world flight by jet planes, landing at March Air Force Base in California after more than 45 hours aloft.