This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Jan. 15

Fox News
The Packers' Klijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Chiefs' five-yard line, a six-yard gain, before being brought down by Kansas City's Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl game in Los Angeles Jan. 15, 1967. Three plays later Pitts went over for the touchdown as the Packers beat the Chiefs 35 to 10. Others include Bobby Hunt (20) and Sherrill Headrick (69). (AP Photo)

On this day, Jan. 15 …

1967: The Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeat the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, which would retroactively become known as Super Bowl I.

Also on this day:

  • 1559: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth I is crowned in Westminster Abbey.
  • 1892: The original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, are published for the first time in Springfield, Mass., where the game originated.
  • 1919: In Boston, a tank containing an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst, sending the dark syrup coursing through the city’s North End, killing 21 people.
  • 1929: Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta.
  • 1943: Work is completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).
  • 1973: President Richard Nixon announces the suspension of all U.S. offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.
  • 1981: The police drama series “Hill Street Blues” premieres on NBC. 
  • 1989: NATO, the Warsaw Pact and 12 other European countries adopt a human rights and security agreement in Vienna.
  • 1993: A historic disarmament ceremony ends in Paris with the last of 125 countries signing a treaty banning chemical weapons.
  • 2009: US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger force-lands his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survive.
  • 2018: Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the Irish rock band The Cranberries, dies at a London hotel at age 46; a coroner would find that she had accidentally drowned in a bathtub after drinking.   