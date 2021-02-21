This Day in History: Feb. 22

On this day, Feb. 22 ...

1980: The "Miracle on Ice" takes place in Lake Placid, N.Y., as the United States Olympic hockey team upsets the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team would go on to win the gold medal.)

Also on this day:

1630: English colonists in the Massachusetts Bay Colony first sample popcorn brought to them by a Native American named Quadequina for their Thanksgiving celebration.

1732: The first president of the United States, George Washington, is born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.

1862: Jefferson Davis, already the provisional president of the Confederacy, is inaugurated for a six-year term following his election in November 1861.

1909: The Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returns after more than a year at sea.

1935: It becomes illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.

1959: The inaugural Daytona 500 race is held; although Johnny Beauchamp is initially declared the winner, the victory would be awarded to Lee Petty.

1965: Former Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter dies in Washington D.C.

1967: More than 25,000 U.S. and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Junction City, aimed at smashing a Vietcong stronghold near the Cambodian border.

1974: Pakistan officially recognizes Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan).

1984: David Vetter, a 12-year-old Texas boy who’d spent most of his life in a plastic bubble because he had no immunity to disease, dies 15 days after being removed from the bubble for a bone-marrow transplant.

1987: Artist Andy Warhol dies at a New York City hospital at age 58.

1997: Scientists in Scotland announce they succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named "Dolly." (Dolly, however, would be put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)

2009: "Slumdog Millionaire" wins best picture and seven other Academy Awards; the late Heath Ledger wins the best supporting actor Oscar for "The Dark Knight."

2014: At the Sochi Olympics, Marit Bjoergen becomes the most decorated female Winter Olympian in history, winning her sixth career gold medal by leading a Norwegian sweep in the women’s 30-kilometer cross-country race.

2018: Defying his supporters in the National Rifle Association, President Trump says the nation should keep assault rifles out of the hands of anyone under 21.

2018: Authorities announced that the armed officer who was on duty at the Parkland, Fla. school where a shooter killed 17 people never went into the building to engage the gunman.

2018: A grand jury indicts Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony charge of invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015; Greitens responds that he made a mistake but committed no crime. (He would resign on June 1 while facing potential impeachment over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.)

2018: The U.S. women’s hockey team won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, beating Canada 3-2 after a shootout tiebreaker.