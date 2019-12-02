This Day in History: Dec. 2

On this day, Dec. 2 …

1954: The U.S. Senate passes, 67-22, a resolution condemning Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., saying he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”

Also on this day:

1823: President James Monroe outlines his doctrine opposing European expansion in the Western Hemisphere.

1859: Militant abolitionist John Brown is hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.

1859: Artist Georges-Pierre Seurat is born in Paris.

1927: Ford Motor Co. unveils its Model A automobile that replaces its Model T.

1939: New York Municipal Airport-LaGuardia Field (later LaGuardia Airport) goes into operation as an airliner from Chicago lands at one minute past midnight.

1942: An artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction is demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.

1957: The Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first full-scale commercial nuclear facility in the U.S., begins operations. (The reactor would cease operating in 1982.)

1970: The newly created Environmental Protection Agency opens its doors under its first director, William D. Ruckelshaus.

1982: In the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implant a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who would live 112 days with the device.