This Day in History: Dec. 26

On this day, Dec. 26 ...

1996: Six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey is found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colo. (The slaying remains unsolved.)

Also on this day:

1799: Former President George Washington is eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as "first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen."

1908: Jack Johnson becomes the first Black boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.

1917: During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issues a proclamation authorizing the government to take over operation of the nation's railroads.

1944: During World War II's Battle of the Bulge, the embattled U.S. 101st Airborne Division in Bastogne, Belgium, is relieved by units of the 4th Armored Division.

1944: Tennessee Williams' play "The Glass Menagerie" is first performed at the Civic Theatre in Chicago.

1947: Heavy snow blankets the Northeast, burying New York City under 26.4 inches of snow in 16 hours; the severe weather is blamed for some 80 deaths.

1972: Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, dies in Kansas City, Mo., at age 88.

1975: The Soviet Union inaugurates the world's first supersonic transport service with a flight of its Tupolev-144 airliner from Moscow to Alma-Ata.

1980: Iranian television footage is broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.

1985: Ford Motor Company begins selling its Taurus and Sable sedans and station wagons.

Ford Motor Company begins selling its Taurus and Sable sedans and station wagons. 2003: An earthquake strikes the historic Iranian city of Bam, killing at least 26,000 people.