This Day in History: August 1

On this day, Aug. 1 …

1981: MTV makes its debut.

Also on this day:

1907: The U.S. Army Signal Corps establishes an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.

1936: The Olympics opens in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.

1957: The United States and Canada announce they have agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).

1973: The movie "American Graffiti," directed by George Lucas, opens.

1994: Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley confirm they'd been secretly married 11 weeks earlier. (Presley would file for divorce from Jackson in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.)

2013: Defying the United States, Russia grants Edward Snowden temporary asylum, allowing the National Security Agency leaker to slip out of the Moscow airport where he had been holed up for weeks.