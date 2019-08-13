This Day in History: August 3
Jesse Owens wins first of four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics; Senate confirms Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Supreme Court
On this day, Aug. 3 ...
1936: Jesse Owens wins the first of his four gold medals for the United States at the Berlin Olympics as he takes the 100-meter sprint.
Also on this day:
- 1492: Christopher Columbus sets sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that takes him to the present-day Americas.
- 1807: Former Vice President Aaron Burr goes on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Va., charged with treason. (He would be acquitted less than a month later.)
- 1921: Baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refuses to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the "Black Sox" scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial.
- 1966: Comedian Lenny Bruce, whose brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, is found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 40.
- 1972: The U.S. Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. would unilaterally withdraw from the treaty in 2002.)
- 1981: U.S. air traffic controllers go on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired. (And they were.)
- 1987: The Iran-Contra congressional hearings end, with none of the 29 witnesses tying President Ronald Reagan directly to the diversion of arms-sales profits to Nicaraguan rebels.
- 1993: The Senate votes 96-to-3 to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
- 1994: Stephen G. Breyer is sworn in as the Supreme Court's newest justice in a private ceremony at Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist's Vermont summer home.
- 2004: The Statue of Liberty pedestal in New York City reopens to the public for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.
- 2018: China says it is ready to impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports if Washington goes ahead with its threat to impose duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
- 2019: A gunman kills 20 people and injures 26 others after he opens fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.