This Day in History: August 3

On this day, Aug. 3 ...

1936: Jesse Owens wins the first of his four gold medals for the United States at the Berlin Olympics as he takes the 100-meter sprint.

Also on this day:

1492: Christopher Columbus sets sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that takes him to the present-day Americas.

1807: Former Vice President Aaron Burr goes on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Va., charged with treason. (He would be acquitted less than a month later.)

1921: Baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refuses to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the "Black Sox" scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial.

1966: Comedian Lenny Bruce, whose brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, is found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 40.

1972: The U.S. Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. would unilaterally withdraw from the treaty in 2002.)

1981: U.S. air traffic controllers go on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired. (And they were.)

1987: The Iran-Contra congressional hearings end, with none of the 29 witnesses tying President Ronald Reagan directly to the diversion of arms-sales profits to Nicaraguan rebels.

1993: The Senate votes 96-to-3 to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

1994: Stephen G. Breyer is sworn in as the Supreme Court's newest justice in a private ceremony at Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist's Vermont summer home.

2004: The Statue of Liberty pedestal in New York City reopens to the public for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.

2018: China says it is ready to impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports if Washington goes ahead with its threat to impose duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods.