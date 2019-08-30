This Day in History: Aug. 31
On this day, Aug. 31 ...
1997: Princess Diana and her companion Dodi al-Fayed are killed in a car accident in Paris.
Also on this day:
- 1887: Mary Ann Nicholls, considered to be Jack the Ripper's first victim, is found murdered in London.
- 1994: Russia officially ended its military presence in the former East Germany and the Baltic states.
- 2001: The last original episode of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" airs; Fred Rogers hosted 895 episodes of the show over 31 years.
- 2016: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City.