This Day in History: Aug. 31

On this day, Aug. 31 ...

1997: Princess Diana and her companion Dodi al-Fayed are killed in a car accident in Paris.

Also on this day:

1887: Mary Ann Nicholls, considered to be Jack the Ripper's first victim, is found murdered in London.

1994: Russia officially ended its military presence in the former East Germany and the Baltic states.