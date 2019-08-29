This Day in History: Aug. 30

On this day, Aug. 30 ...

1905: The Detroit Tigers' Ty Cobb has his first major league at-bat, doubling off Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders (which would become better known as the New York Yankees).

Also on this day:

1941: The two-year siege of Leningrad during World War II begins.

1963: A hotline between the Kremlin and the White House goes into operation to reduce the chances of an accidental war.