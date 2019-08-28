This Day in History: Aug. 29
On this day, Aug. 29 ...
2005: Hurricane Katrina slams into the U.S. Gulf Coast, destroying beachfront towns in Mississippi and Louisiana, displacing a million people, and killing more than 1,000.
Also on this day:
- 1842: The Treaty of Nanking is signed, ending the Opium Wars and ceding the island of Hong Kong to Britain.
- 1949: The U.S.S.R. tests its first atomic bomb.
- 1966: The Beatles play their last major live concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif.
- 1991: The Supreme Soviet, the parliament of the U.S.S.R., suspends all activities of the Communist Party, bringing an end to the institution.