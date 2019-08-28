Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Aug. 29

Fox News
Neighborhoods are flooded with oil and water two weeks after Hurricane Katrina went though New Orleans, Sept. 12, 2005.

Neighborhoods are flooded with oil and water two weeks after Hurricane Katrina went though New Orleans, Sept. 12, 2005. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

On this day, Aug. 29 ...

2005: Hurricane Katrina slams into the U.S. Gulf Coast, destroying beachfront towns in Mississippi and Louisiana, displacing a million people, and killing more than 1,000. 

Also on this day:

  • 1842: The Treaty of Nanking is signed, ending the Opium Wars and ceding the island of Hong Kong to Britain.
  • 1949: The U.S.S.R. tests its first atomic bomb.
  • 1966: The Beatles play their last major live concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif.
  • 1991: The Supreme Soviet, the parliament of the U.S.S.R., suspends all activities of the Communist Party, bringing an end to the institution. 