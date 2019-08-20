Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History
This Day in History: Aug. 21

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen listens to a question while testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill, in Washington DC. On May 6 , 2019, Cohen is scheduled to begin a three-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville in Mount Hope, N.Y., for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

On this day, Aug. 21 ...

2018: Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney,  pleads guilty to eight counts of financial crimes.

Also on this day:

  • 1858: The Lincoln-Douglas debates between Democratic senator Stephen A. Douglas and Republican challenger Abraham Lincoln in the Illinois senatorial campaign begin. 
File photo - The Mona Lisa , by Leonardo da Vinci, at the Louvre Museum in Paris. (Photo by: Christophel Fine Art/UIG via Getty Images)

1911: The Mona Lisa is stolen from the Louvre museum in France by an Italian waiter, Vincenzo Perruggia.

  • 1945: President Harry Truman announces the end of the Lend-Lease Program. 
  • 1959: Hawaii becomes the 50th state in the United States.