This Day in History
This Day in History: Aug. 15

This August, 1969 photo shows Richie Havens as he performs during Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y. The photo is only one of hundreds made by photographer Mark Goff who, at the time, worked for an underground newspaper in Milwaukee, Wis. Some were published, but the negatives were filed away at his Milwaukee home and barely mentioned as Goff raised two daughters, changed careers and, last November, died of cancer. Dozens of Goff's Woodstock shots are being displayed 50 years later. (Mark Goff Photography, Leah Demarco/Allison Goff via AP)

On this day, Aug, 15 ...

1969: The Woodstock Music and Art Fair opens in Bethel, N.Y.

Also on this day:

  • 1939: "The Wizard of Oz" premieres in Hollywood.
  • 1947: The Indian Independence Bill creates the two independent states of India and Pakistan.
  • 1998: A car bomb kills 29 people in Omagh, Northern Ireland, the deadliest act of violence in more than 30 years of the “Troubles.”
