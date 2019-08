On this day, Aug. 14 ...

2015: The U.S. Embassy in Cuba re-opens after being closed for 54 years.

Also on this day:

1935: The Social Security Act becomes law.

The Social Security Act becomes law. 1945: Japan surrenders to the U.S., ending World War II.

Japan surrenders to the U.S., ending World War II. 1947: Pakistan becomes independent of British rule.