This Day in History: August 10

On this day, Aug. 10 ...

1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also on this day:

1861: Confederate forces rout Union troops in the Battle of Wilson's Creek in Missouri, the first major engagement of the Civil War west of the Mississippi River.

1921: Franklin D. Roosevelt is stricken with polio at his summer home on the Canadian island of Campobello.

1944: During World War II, American forces overcome remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.

1969: Leno and Rosemary LaBianca are murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson's cult, one day after actress Sharon Tate and four other people are slain.

1975: TV personality David Frost announces he has purchased the exclusive rights to interview former President Richard Nixon.

1988: President Ronald Reagan signs a measure providing $20,000 payments to still-living Japanese Americans who were interned by their government during World War II.

1995: Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols are charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing.

1995: Norma McCorvey, "Jane Roe" of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, announces she has joined the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue.

Norma McCorvey, "Jane Roe" of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, announces she has joined the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue. 2008: At the Beijing Olympics, Michael Phelps begins his long march toward eight gold medals by winning the 400-meter individual medley in 4:03.84 — smashing his own world record.