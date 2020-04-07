This Day in History: April 9

On this day, April 9 ...

2019: Attorney General William Barr reveals that he is reviewing the “conduct” of the FBI’s original Russia investigation during the summer of 2016, following calls from Republicans to investigate the origins of the probe.

Also on this day:

1865: Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrenders his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

1913: The first game is played at Ebbets Field, the newly built home of the Brooklyn Dodgers, who lose to the Philadelphia Phillies, 1-0.

The first game is played at Ebbets Field, the newly built home of the Brooklyn Dodgers, who lose to the Philadelphia Phillies, 1-0. 1939: Singer Marian Anderson performs a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Singer Marian Anderson performs a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution. 1942: During World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrender to Japanese troops, who force the prisoners into what became known as the Bataan Death March; thousands die or are killed en route.

1959: NASA presents its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton.

1959: Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, dies in Phoenix.

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, dies in Phoenix. 1965: The newly built Astrodome in Houston features its first baseball game, an exhibition between the Astros and the New York Yankees, with President Lyndon B. Johnson in attendance. (The Astros would win, 2-1, in 12 innings.)