This Day in History: April 20

On this day, April 20 ...

1999: The Columbine High School massacre takes place in Colorado as two students shoot and kill 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.

Also on this day:

1898: The United States moves closer to war with Spain as President William McKinley signs a congressional resolution passed the day before recognizing Cuban independence and authorizing U.S. military intervention to achieve that goal.

1914: The Ludlow Massacre takes place when the Colorado National Guard opens fire on a tent colony of striking miners.

1938: "Olympia," Leni Riefenstahl's documentary about the 1936 Berlin Olympic games, is first shown in Nazi Germany.

1971: The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upholds the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.