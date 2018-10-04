Expand / Collapse search
Third accuser comes forward against Houston priest

HOUSTON – A third person has accused a Houston-area priest of fondling him when he was a teenager, in a case that has called attention to high-profile Cardinal Daniel DiNardo's response to sexual abuse within the church.

DiNardo is already accused by two other people of disregarding their reports against Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, the pastor at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in the Houston suburb of Richmond. La Rosa-Lopez was arrested in September and charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

Adam Dinnell, an attorney for the third accuser, said Thursday that the accuser says he was an altar boy at a Houston church in the mid-1990s when La Rosa-Lopez fondled him four or five times. Dinnell declined to identify his client or the church.

Dinnell says the accuser's family reported La Rosa-Lopez and that they met with a priest. La Rosa hadn't yet been ordained.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said it's cooperating with the ongoing investigation.