Thieves steal entire kitchen from Kansas home

Wichita police say someone stole everything -- including the kitchen sink -- from a model home.

The thieves stripped the kitchen at the Clayton Homes in south Wichita, taking all the upscale appliances, wood cabinets off the walls and the sink.

General manager Kevin McCracken says the model unit was nearly ready for display when the theft occurred, sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

KWCH-TV reports the missing appliances, cabinets, counters and sink, and all the damage were worth several thousand dollars.

Police say the thieves took the kitchen either for themselves or to sell.